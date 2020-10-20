DHS reports 33 new deaths Tuesday, 2nd highest ever on record

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thirty-three new deaths among confirmed COVID-19 tests were reported on Tuesday, which is the second highest number that has been recorded since the pandemic began. This brings the total number of deaths to 1,663 in Wisconsin.

According to the Department of Health Services’ daily report, the current highest number of deaths is 34 and was reported Oct. 13, exactly one week ago.

DHS confirmed that over 4,500 cases were confirmed positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, shattering the previous daily high of being just shy of 4,000 on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of cases has also reached a new record high at 3,287. This number is just under double that of the rolling average one month ago on Sept. 20, at 1,720 cases, and more than four times the rolling seven-day average of two months ago on Aug. 20, at 718.

The confirmed positive cases reported in the past month make up just over 43% of the total cases ever reported, and the cases in the past two months make up 62% of the total.

DHS’s COVID-19 dashboard went through a system upgrade over the weekend and the department explained the break in reporting during the update would likely cause a brief spike in the numbers reported, skewing some figures. The department wanted to remind people tracking these numbers they should pay closer attention to the seven-day rolling averages it provides, as the longer time-frame will reflect larger trends and iron out day-to-day swings.

