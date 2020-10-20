Advertisement

Digging deeper into the Gov. Evers recall effort

By Elise Romas
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marks week from the deadline for signatures to recall Gov. Tony Evers.

NBC15 Investigates looked at some mixed reports about exactly how many signatures the group has collected so far.

The ‘Recall Gov. Tony Evers Now’ group has until Oct. 27 to collect and submit more than 668,000 valid signatures.

Yesterday, several organizers reported they had reached that number already. One of those organizers is Misty Polewczynski.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday night that Polewczynski posted on Facebook about, “making up information” during news interviews.

The NBC15 News team reached out to Polewczynski directly. In an e-mail, she said the newspaper is, “picking and choosing comments to discredit the recall effort.”

Organizer Misty Polewczynski responds to accusations of mixed messages in an email to NBC15 News.
Organizer Misty Polewczynski responds to accusations of mixed messages in an email to NBC15 News.(WMTV)

Tuesday afternoon, the NBC15 News team reached out to another member of the group about the confusion of the number of signatures reported.

“We’re not trying to deceive you, we’re not trying to deceive anyone,” Nick Kind, member of Recall Gov. Tony Evers Now said. “We have a lot of little pockets around the state, so to have a precise count at any given moment makes it difficult. We have a running total of verified and proofread [totals], and then we have that gray zone of people who are reporting numbers, but until they’re in our hands, they’re not totally accounted for.”

During the weekly Department of Health Services (DHS) call, a reporter asked Gov. Evers about his thoughts on these efforts to recall him.

“This is not a high priority for me to be thinking about,” Gov Evers said. “There are lots of other things, that are more important to me.”

If enough valid signatures are submitted by Oct. 27, there would be a recall election scheduled in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW Health expert debunks flu myths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
As the weather grows colder and COVID-19 continues to rage on, UW Health experts are debunking persistent myths about the influenza so community members can have the facts necessary to preventing a “twindemic.”

News

Breaking down the Gov. Evers recall effort

Updated: 1 hours ago

Politics

Smaller Wisconsin cities manage first day of in-person absentee voting lines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Sanika Bhargaw
Tuesday marks the first day of in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin and cities across the state said they had been busy all day.

News

Second-highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Smaller cities manage in-person absentee voting lines

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cities like Janesville and Dodgeville saw some long lines and long wait times on the first day of early voting.

Coronavirus

Gov. Evers gives update on state funding amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers updated the public Tuesday on how funds were allocated from the CARES Act to the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Education

Wisconsin receives $10 million grant to expand student mental health efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin was chosen to receive a $10 million grant to expand priority areas in student mental health.

Badgers

Madison mayor joins letter urging Big Ten to take more COVID-19 precautions for football games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway joined all the other mayors of all but one of the cities where Big Ten universities to sign an open letter to the conference

State

Appeal filed in ruling reinstating Wisconsin capacity limits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeal has been filed to a judge’s order putting back in place limits on how many people can gather in Wisconsin bars, restaurants and other indoor venues.

News

Wisconsin health secretary: Scrap Thanksgiving gatherings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' secretary is warning people to scrap any plans for Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 surges across the state.