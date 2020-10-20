First Alert: Multiple rounds of rain this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather pattern looks active this week. Multiple rounds of rain will likely impact southern Wisconsin before the start of the weekend. The best chances for rain will come late Tuesday into Tuesday night, Wednesday night into Thursday and Thursday night into Friday.

Tuesday afternoon will likely be cloudy and chilly. Highs temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday’s highs will be 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year. The average high for October 20 in Madison is 57 degrees. Any chance for rain before 5 p.m. will be spotty.

The rain will start to become more widespread this evening. Madison and points north towards central Wisconsin will have the best rain chances. Any rain that develops will be light. Widespread rainfall totals Tuesday through Tuesday night will likely be less than 0.25″. Any chance for rain will start to quickly taper off after midnight. Tonight will not be as cold as the last couple of nights. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Future Radar - Tuesday 8 p.m. (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance for accumulating snow will stay just north of the area. This is where WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect. Parts of Minnesota and central and northern Wisconsin could see 3-6″ plus of snow. This much snow could make traveling difficult.

Snowfall potential

The rain should be long gone by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek, but it’s still not going to be the nicest day. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, most of Wednesday is going to be dry. Rain chances won’t start to pick up again until Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Thursday morning. Right now, the Thursday morning commute looks wet. Despite the clouds and rain, Thursday will likely be the warmest day this week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. There will likely be a lull in the rain activity Thursday afternoon. A strong cold front will push through late Thursday into Friday. This front will bring in another round of showers and storms and a blast of chilly air. Temperatures will likely be dropping throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday morning and in the 40s Friday afternoon.

Next Big Weather Maker - Wednesday night - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

The rain this week is going to add up. Rainfall totals Tuesday through Friday will likely range from 1-2″.

Potential Rainfall Totals Tuesday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

The chilly weather will stick around for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low to mid 40s. Right now, Saturday is looking like the better half of the weekend because it will be the drier half. Rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.