Gov. Evers gives update on state funding amid COVID-19

The state has expended over $476 million and obligated an additional $479 million as of Oct. 9.
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers updated the public Tuesday on how funds were allocated from the CARES Act to the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The state has expended over $476 million and obligated an additional $479 million as of Oct. 9, the governor’s office reported. There are also an additional $919.1 million that have been committed, but not distributed yet. About $120 million of funding will stay unallocated so that the state can be flexible for needs that may come through.

Gov. Evers said that the state will continue working so that those who need the money most can continue to use it.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Wisconsinites in every corner of our state,” said Gov. Evers. The Department of Health Services reported a record-breaking 4,591 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, shattering the previous daily high of being just shy of 4,000 on Sunday.

Below is a chart of how the state has allocated money for Public Health and Emergency Response (in millions):

ProgramInitial AllocationRevised Allocation
Surge Operating Fund$445$162
Ventilators$40$35
Emergency Procurement$150$150
Testing Program (including National Guard, local community and higher education testing efforts)$260$506.6
Contact Tracing$75$75
State FEMA match/agency expenses$200$120
Public Awareness Efforts-$3
Isolation Facilities-$1.2
TOTAL$1,170B1,052.8

Here is a chart for how the state has allocated funding for Economic Support and Recovery Initiative (in millions):

ProgramAllocation
CARES Act Provider Payments (including Long Term Care, Community-based, EMS Grants)$100
Underserved Clinics & Tribal Health$10
Hospitals$40
Medical College of Wisconsin$4
Enrollment Assistance$1
Other Health Care$6
WEDC (including We’re All In Round 1 and Round 2)$128
Agriculture Direct Support Payments$50
Tourism – Destination Marketing Organizations$12
Lodging Industry Assistance$20
Live Venue Assistance$15
Movie Venue Assistance$10
Cultural Institutions$15
Out-of-School Support$10
Higher Education$37
Child Care Counts Program$80
WI Rental Assistant Program (WRAP)$35
Food Security Initiatives$25
Local Government & Tribes Routes to Recovery$201
LIHEAP & Keep Wisconsin Warm Fund Utility Assistance$16
Broadband expansion$6.2
Wisconsin Eye$0.1
TOTAL$821.3

