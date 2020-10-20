Advertisement

Madison, Dane Co. pick the spot for new permanent men’s shelter

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison and Dane County plan to team up to buy and renovate a property on the East Side of Madison dedicated to providing homeless men shelter and services to help them get back on their feet.

On Tuesday, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the new shelter will be located in the 4100 block of of E. Town Blvd., in the shopping center that also houses the Princeton Club and Rogan Shoes. The city said the site was selected after an extensive search that included dozens of locations.

“The need for purpose-built shelter in Madison has been talked about for years; it is time now for us to act,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement announcing the new facility. Officials noted shelter services have been operating out of downtown churches for 35 years.

“I want to thank the churches that have so kindly opened their doors to the City’s homeless population each winter for decades," the mayor continued. "We are finally on the path to a better accommodation.”

One of the reasons city officials pick that location, they explained, was it already has space that can be turned into a shelter quickly. Additionally, it is large enough to offer those other services, possibly including laundry area, a kitchen, and more. The city and county intend to work with the community to determine what services will be provided.

The location cost $1.3 million. Rhodes-Conway will request the Common Council earmark $3 million, in all, to help pay for the building and the renovation, which matches the $3 million the county has already committed to the project.

“By teaming with the City of Madison and other partners we are making this community’s strongest public investment yet in night sheltering services,” Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said.

