Advertisement

More details on Chippewa County homicide released, possible first name of victim listed

Chippewa Co. investigation
Chippewa Co. investigation(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Unidentified Persons Case Report reveals new information about human remains found in a Chippewa County barn last week.

The unidentified persons case report says female human remains were found in a purple suitcase on an abandoned farm along County Highway T between 20th and 30th Avenues. The victim was wearing black stretch pants and a black t-shirt that said “Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub” on the front.

Rosaly is listed as a possible first name. No possible middle or last name was listed. She had long black hair and a contact was found among the remains.

The report also did not list any estimated age, height, weight or race.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children and Adults website lists a Rosaly “Cindy” Chavarria Rodriguez, 26, as missing from Wisconsin Dells since July 2.

Reedsburg Police say Rosaly, who goes by Cindy, was working in Wisconsin Dells when she was last seen.

Law enforcement officials were on the scene of a death investigation, which is now a homicide case, on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings says they received a report of a missing woman on July 21. She was reported to be living in Reedsburg and working in Lake Delton. She was last seen on July 4.

Cummings added, "We are aware of the homicide investigation in Chippewa County, but at this point it is too early to tell if there is a connection”.

Chippewa County officials say there is a male person of interest but they are not yet in custody.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Evers gives update on state funding amid COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers updated the public Tuesday on how funds were allocated from the CARES Act to the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Education

Wisconsin receives $10 million grant to expand student mental health efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin was chosen to receive a $10 million grant to expand priority areas in student mental health.

Badgers

Madison mayor joins letter urging Big Ten to take more COVID-19 precautions for football games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
On Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway joined all the other mayors of all but one of the cities where Big Ten universities to sign an open letter to the conference

State

Appeal filed in ruling reinstating Wisconsin capacity limits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeal has been filed to a judge’s order putting back in place limits on how many people can gather in Wisconsin bars, restaurants and other indoor venues.

News

Wisconsin health secretary: Scrap Thanksgiving gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' secretary is warning people to scrap any plans for Thanksgiving gatherings as COVID-19 surges across the state.

Latest News

News

MPD: Road rage suspect displays handgun at 24-year-old driver

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Police are investigating a road rage incident where a male suspect displayed a handgun while another driver exited the highway Monday evening.

News

Regents pick Bowling Green official to lead UW-Stevens Point

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents have selected a Bowling Green State University officials to lead UW-Stevens Point.

Consumer

Dane Co. Farmers Market to extend outdoor season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Farmer’s Market announced Tuesdays that they will be extending the outdoor season through Nov. 21.

Local

Watertown barn completely engulfed in flames estimated over $200k in damages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A fire that completely engulfed a barn in flames Tuesday morning is estimated to cost about $200,000 in damages, with an additional $76,00 for contents of the barn.

Coronavirus

DHS reports 33 new deaths Tuesday, 2nd highest ever on record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Thirty-three new deaths among confirmed COVID-19 tests were reported on Tuesday, which is the second highest number that has been recorded since the pandemic began. This brings the total number of deaths to 1,663 in Wisconsin.

Local

Madison, Dane Co. pick the spot for new permanent men’s shelter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The City of Madison and Dane County plan to team up to buy and renovate a property on the East Side of Madison.