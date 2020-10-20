Advertisement

MPD: Madison smash-and-grab burglary targeted cigarettes

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cigarettes appeared to have been the main target for the person who smashed through a convenience store window early Tuesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the individual took a large rock and shattered the glass of a Kwik Trip, in the 4200 block of Lien Rd., shortly after 2 a.m.

Investigators say the smash-and-grab burglar grabbed the cigarettes before taking flight. They were not sure just how many packs were stolen at the time of the initial report.

The police department did not say if it had a suspect in the case, nor did it provide a description of the burglar.

