October turns into SNOW-tober for parts of Wisconsin Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - October is about to turn into SNOW-tober across parts of central and northern Wisconsin Tuesday. An upper-level storm system will swing through the upper Midwest Tuesday into Tuesday night and bring in the first round of accumulating snow this fall for parts of the Badger state.

Parts of central and northern Wisconsin and Minnesota are already under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. This is where traveling could become difficult Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Winter Weather Alerts (WMTV NBC15)

Widespread snowfall totals across this part of the Midwest will likely range from 3-6″.

Snowfall potential

Most of the snow is going to stay just north of southern Wisconsin. This system will likely just bring in a round of light rain Tuesday evening into Tuesday night for our area. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.25″ of an inch for most of the area.

First Fall Snowfall Baraboo (Tammy Copus)

Some parts of southern Wisconsin have already seen their first snowflakes of the fall season earlier this week. However, Madison has not officially recorded its first measurable snowfall this fall.

Measurable snow has fallen across southern Wisconsin in October before. In 2019, the first measurable snow for Madison was recorded on October 28. The earliest measurable snowfall in Madison on record was on October 6 in 1964.

Average snowfall dates

The average date for the first 1″ snowfall in Madison is November 27.

The average date for the first 2″ snowfall in Madison is December 10.

The average date for the first 4″ snowfall in Madison is January 5.

