Advertisement

October turns into SNOW-tober for parts of Wisconsin Tuesday

Parts of central and northern Wisconsin could see 3-6″ of snow Tuesday - Tuesday night.
By James Parish
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - October is about to turn into SNOW-tober across parts of central and northern Wisconsin Tuesday. An upper-level storm system will swing through the upper Midwest Tuesday into Tuesday night and bring in the first round of accumulating snow this fall for parts of the Badger state.

Parts of central and northern Wisconsin and Minnesota are already under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. This is where traveling could become difficult Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Alerts(WMTV NBC15)

Widespread snowfall totals across this part of the Midwest will likely range from 3-6″.

Snowfall potential
Snowfall potential

Most of the snow is going to stay just north of southern Wisconsin. This system will likely just bring in a round of light rain Tuesday evening into Tuesday night for our area. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.25″ of an inch for most of the area.

First Fall Snowfall Baraboo
First Fall Snowfall Baraboo(Tammy Copus)

Some parts of southern Wisconsin have already seen their first snowflakes of the fall season earlier this week. However, Madison has not officially recorded its first measurable snowfall this fall.

Measurable snow has fallen across southern Wisconsin in October before. In 2019, the first measurable snow for Madison was recorded on October 28. The earliest measurable snowfall in Madison on record was on October 6 in 1964.

Average snowfall dates
Average snowfall dates

The average date for the first 1″ snowfall in Madison is November 27.

The average date for the first 2″ snowfall in Madison is December 10.

The average date for the first 4″ snowfall in Madison is January 5.

Do you think you know when Madison will record its first 1″ snowfall is fall? Enter the NBC15 First Snowfall Contest here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Active Weather Pattern - Multiple rounds of rain this week

Updated: 1 hours ago

October snowfall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Snow-tober may be coming.

Forecast

An Active Weather Pattern for Southern Wisconsin

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
An Active Weather Pattern for Southern Wisconsin

Weather Headlines

FIRST ALERT: Active weather pattern this week

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Chilly Conditions to Start off the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Chilly Conditions to Start off the Week

Weather Headlines

First HARD FREEZE of fall Sunday night

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT

Forecast

James' Saturday Forecast: Mild, windy afternoon

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT

News

Windy and cool conditions this weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Windy and Cool Conditions this Weekend

Weather Headlines

NOAA releases Winter 2020-2021 Outlook

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
NOAA has released its Winter 2020-2021 outlook

Weather Headlines

Freeze warning in effect for southern Wisconsin

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s.