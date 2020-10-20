Advertisement

Panda mom shows cub around enclosure at National Zoo

It was ‘bearly’ a field trip
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN)- The new panda cub at Smithsonian National Zoo took something of a field trip over the weekend.

His mother Mei Xiang began taking him outside the den and into the main enclosure on Sunday.

The trips are usually brief and consist of mom gently nudging and scooting her baby along the floor.

The zoo expects these little jaunts to get longer and more frequent as time goes by.

The eight-week-old cub continues to practice crawling and is expected to take his first steps in about a month.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee law does not allow voters to wear items with the name of a candidate or a political party on them in a polling place. But state law does not bar statements such as “Black Lives Matter.”

October snowfall

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Snow-tober may be coming.

Crime

MPD: Madison smash-and-grab burglary targeted cigarettes

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Cigarettes appeared to have been the main target for the person who smashed through a convenience store window early Tuesday morning.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30,

National

Justice Dept. to file landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARCY GORDON
The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

Latest News

Local

Pardeeville man killed in Columbia Co. wreck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 40-year-old Pardeeville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Columbia Co.

National

Danish sub killer recaptured after attempted prison escape

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine made a dramatic but brief escape from a suburban Copenhagen prison Tuesday, reportedly taking a hostage to break out before police recaptured him.

National

Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull aiming to unseat Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Russia, US appear ready for deal to extend nuclear pact

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Russia said Tuesday it’s ready to accept a U.S. proposal to freeze the number of nuclear warheads and extend the two nations' last arms control pact for one year and Washington responded that it’s prepared to make a quick deal.

Football

Wausau East suspends football due to COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wausau East High School is suspending Varsity football for the remainder of the 2020 season due to a reduction in the number of active players coupled with COVID-19 complications and concerns.