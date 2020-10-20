Advertisement

Pardeeville man killed in Columbia Co. wreck

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old Pardeeville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Columbia Co.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Gammeter, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene late Sunday afternoon after his pickup truck struck a tree in the Town of Wycena. Investigators determined he was heading east on Patchin Road when his Ford F-150 drifted off the right side of the road and went into the ditch, near Cummings Road.

Gammeter overcorrected sending the truck across the road and into another ditch where it struck a tree, they continued.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, speed and an inability to keep control of the truck were factors in the wreck, noting also that Gammeter was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

The crash does remain under investigation.

