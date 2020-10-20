Advertisement

Road rage suspect displays handgun at 24-year-old driver

(AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a road rage incident where a male suspect displayed a handgun while another driver exited the highway Monday evening.

The Madison Police Department responded to the incident that began near Stoughton Rd. and Highway 12 around 7:31 p.m. The 24-year-old female victim told police the suspect drover aggressively and was following her as she neared the Whitney Way exit on Highway 12.

The victim told police that when she exited, she saw the suspect displaying a handgun. The suspect continued westbound on Highway 12.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a white, “newer” Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact MPD.

