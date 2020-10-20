Advertisement

Smaller Wisconsin cities manage first day of in-person absentee voting lines

By Juliana Tornabene and Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marks the first day of in-person absentee voting—or early voting—in Wisconsin, and cities across the state said they had been busy all day.

Both Janesville and Dodgeville saw large voter turnout and some long lines, with some first time in-person absentee voters.

“I’ve always voted on the third of November,” said Mike Andre, a first-time early voter in Janesville. “This year I thought I’d come out early and vote.”

Voters in both cities said no one is taking chances.

“I never know what time I’m going to get done with work,” said Tammy Chrobak, an early voter in Janesville. " I would never want to miss my chance to vote, it’s my right to vote."

Dodgeville voter Darlene Ryan echoed the feeling, saying, “I didn’t want to wake up on November 3rd and be sick, or [there is] a snowstorm and I wouldn’t get here.”

Some Dodgeville voters said that despite the pandemic, they felt better voting in person.

Don Majeski, a first-time early voter, said he felt more comfortable, even if it was early. “I just wanted to come to the place and physically put the envelope in the box,” Majeski said.

Ryan said she worried about her ballot getting lost in the mail, so she decided to vote in-person.

Wait times in Dodgeville typically held around 10 minutes, but Ryan said she was still surprised by the line.

“The last time I came down early, I just walked in and there was nobody else here,” Ryan said.

In Janesville, wait times stretched to a half hour or longer.

“It made me happy, that we’re going to have a good turnout,” said Chrobak.

Across the board, voters say this election was too important to miss.

“It’s a right that we all have, and we should take advantage of that right,” Ryan said.

The Wisconsin Election Commission released new data Tuesday, indicating that about 65% of the more than 1.4 million ballots mailed out have already been sent out.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Digging deeper into the Gov. Evers recall effort

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday night that Polewczynski posted on Facebook about, “making up information” during news interviews.

News

Smaller cities manage in-person absentee voting lines

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cities like Janesville and Dodgeville saw some long lines and long wait times on the first day of early voting.

Politics

Outagamie County asks for more time to count absentee ballots due to misprint

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic and WBAY news staff
O’Bright says the error will not impact contests, candidates or referendums. However, this misprint will cause a machine error and the ballot to be rejected.

Local

President Trump brings law enforcement message to Janesville

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw, Michelle Baik and Nick Viviani
With the election just 17 days away, President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail, coming to Janesville as part of a one-day, two-city tour through the upper Midwest.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Democrats rally for early votes in Madison

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC News at 6 p.m. Saturday edition

Politics

Senator Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Biden in Madison

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall
On the same day President Donald Trump is set to appear in Janesville, democrats are rallying for early votes in Madison.

News

Janesville leaders criticize Trump’s visit to Janesville, call it a ‘super spreader' event

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The leaders met virtually Saturday morning to give statements on the matter.

Politics

Madison setting up drop boxes for absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
There will be 14 locations in all.

Local

Going to Trump rally? Plan to take a shuttle bus

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Anyone heading to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Janesville this weekend will likely need to take a shuttle bus to get there.

Politics

About a dozen Wisconsin municipalities need poll workers

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By Scott Bauer
Only 13 mostly small Wisconsin communities are reporting poll worker shortages less than three weeks before the November election.