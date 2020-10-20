Advertisement

UW Madison awards $6 million in grants to health equity initiatives

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison awarded $6 million in Community Impact Grants to initiatives that aim to advance health equity and improve health across Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Partnership Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health announced the awards on Friday. Six groups were awarded $1 million, including initiatives that address the health of Black men and women, prevent suicide among Wisconsin farmers and promote economic stability and restorative justice, according to the release.

“The award recipients address issues that are key to our societal well-being: health disparities, including those directly worsened by COVID-19, and the impact of racism on health,” said Amy Kind, MD, PhD, chair of Wisconsin Partnership Program’s Oversight and Advisory Committee. “By addressing the building blocks of health—including social connection, employment, economic stability and access to care—these initiatives have the potential to forge new and innovative paths that dismantle barriers to achieving health.”

The grants will be distributed over five years. They were awarded by the Oversight and Advisory Committee after a multi-stage application and review process.

A full list of the recipients can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NBC15 Investigates The Journey Home

Updated: moments ago

News

Madison man in a wheelchair pushed into creek during robbery

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Officials discuss absentee ballot drop box security

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Local

Dane Co. celebrates opening of Behavioral Health Resource Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County’s Behavioral Health Resource Center (BHRC) opened Monday and will make it easier for patients, families and providers to navigate health resources.

Latest News

News

South Milwaukee police officer fatally shoots armed man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a South Milwaukee police officer shot and killed an armed man after the man fired at the officer.

National Politics

Trump ‘running angry,’ attacks polls, press and Dr. Fauci

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

News

Wisconsin DOJ works to ensure secure election ahead of November

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Madison Fire Dept. estimates $30,000 in damages from car shredder fire

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Rock Co. to open weekly COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 4 hours ago

Consumer

How the pandemic is impacting Halloween spending this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
An annual survey from the National Retail Federation found that 148 million adults plan to take part in Halloween-related activities this year