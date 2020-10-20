UW Madison awards $6 million in grants to health equity initiatives

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison awarded $6 million in Community Impact Grants to initiatives that aim to advance health equity and improve health across Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Partnership Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health announced the awards on Friday. Six groups were awarded $1 million, including initiatives that address the health of Black men and women, prevent suicide among Wisconsin farmers and promote economic stability and restorative justice, according to the release.

“The award recipients address issues that are key to our societal well-being: health disparities, including those directly worsened by COVID-19, and the impact of racism on health,” said Amy Kind, MD, PhD, chair of Wisconsin Partnership Program’s Oversight and Advisory Committee. “By addressing the building blocks of health—including social connection, employment, economic stability and access to care—these initiatives have the potential to forge new and innovative paths that dismantle barriers to achieving health.”

The grants will be distributed over five years. They were awarded by the Oversight and Advisory Committee after a multi-stage application and review process.

A full list of the recipients can be found here.

