Watertown barn completely engulfed in flames estimated over $200k in damages

Fire Chief after injuries from May structure fire
Fire Chief after injuries from May structure fire(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire that completely engulfed a barn in flames Tuesday morning is estimated to cost about $200,000 in damages for the structure, with an additional $76,00 for contents of the barn.

An individual passing by the fire reportedly saw it and told the owners of the barn. The property owners then notified the Jefferson County Dispatch Center. The Watertown Fire Department received a call around 8 a.m. from the Jefferson County Dispatch Center for black smoke and flames coming from a barn on N8350 High Road.

The first fire crew arrived on scene, observing the barn completely engulfed in flames and the roof had started to cave in. The crews then requested assistance from surrounding fire departments.

Fire crews were still on scene around 12:50 p.m. doing salvage and overhaul from the fire. Damages were estimated to be about $200,000 for the barn itself and $76,000 for the contents of the barn.

There were no people or animals inside the structure at the time of the fire. No civilians or firefighters were injured as a result.

Watertown Fire said this incident is still under investigation, meaning the cause has not been determined yet.

Watertown Fire was assisted by multiple municipalities- Waterloo, Sullivan, Lake Mills, Clyman, Johnson Creek and Ixonia fire departments. Jefferson EMS also assisted.

Western Lakes, Reeseville and Lebanon provided coverage at the station while this incident happened.

Watertown Police Department was also on scene to help direct traffic and firefighting efforts.

