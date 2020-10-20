Advertisement

Wisconsin receives $10 million grant to expand student mental health efforts

Wisconsin was only one of six states selected earlier this month for the grant.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was chosen to receive a $10 million grant to expand priority areas in student mental health.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced receiving the federal grant on Tuesday, saying they were only one of six states selected earlier this month for the grant.

The award will be spread out over the course of five years and will fund the DPI’s School-based Mental Health Professionals Federal Grant Program.

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor cited that 60% of high school students reported experiencing mental health challenges in the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

“There must be a continuous effort across our state to expand partnerships and resources to ensure the mental wellness of all students,” Taylor said. “This grant program will help further our progress in addressing the individual needs of students and will provide further support across the state.”

The DPI’s grant program will help districts by recruiting and retaining staff such as counselors, school social workers and school psychologists to reduce student-to-pupil services ratios. The program will also help increase graduate training opportunities for those interested in pursuing a mental health profession in a school setting.

