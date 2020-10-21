Advertisement

Beloit PD reports over 10 burglary calls since Friday

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department are asking for the public’s help after officers took in over ten burglary calls since Friday.

Officials say the calls came in between Friday evening and Monday morning and most of the incidents happened overnight in businesses or construction sites.

The suspects forced their way in in most cases and stole different things. BPD reported that some of the items include money, tools and electronics.

Those who have any information about these incidents should call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.

From the evening hours of Friday, 10/16/2020, through the morning hours of Monday, 10/19/2020, the Beloit Police...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Plane skids off the runway at Central Wisconsin Airport

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Central Wisconsin Airport confirmed Tuesday night that a plane slid off the runway while trying to land.

NBC15 Investigates

Human remains found in Chippewa Co. may be missing Reedsburg woman

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The victim of a gruesome murder investigation near Eau Claire may be a Reedsburg woman, reported missing for months.

News

Madison City Council unanimously adopts establishment of tiny house village

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Common Council unanimously voted to adopt the establishment and regulation of a tiny house village on the City’s East side during a Tuesday evening meeting.

News

Digging deeper into the Gov. Evers recall effort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday night that Polewczynski posted on Facebook about, “making up information” during news interviews.

Latest News

News

UW Health expert debunks flu myths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
As the weather grows colder and COVID-19 continues to rage on, UW Health experts are debunking persistent myths about the influenza so community members can have the facts necessary to preventing a “twindemic.”

News

Breaking down the Gov. Evers recall effort

Updated: 3 hours ago

Politics

Smaller Wisconsin cities manage first day of in-person absentee voting lines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Sanika Bhargaw
Tuesday marks the first day of in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin and cities across the state said they had been busy all day.

News

Second-highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Smaller cities manage in-person absentee voting lines

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cities like Janesville and Dodgeville saw some long lines and long wait times on the first day of early voting.

Coronavirus

Gov. Evers gives update on state funding amid COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers updated the public Tuesday on how funds were allocated from the CARES Act to the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.