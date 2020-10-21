Beloit PD reports over 10 burglary calls since Friday
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department are asking for the public’s help after officers took in over ten burglary calls since Friday.
Officials say the calls came in between Friday evening and Monday morning and most of the incidents happened overnight in businesses or construction sites.
The suspects forced their way in in most cases and stole different things. BPD reported that some of the items include money, tools and electronics.
Those who have any information about these incidents should call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
