COVID-19 pandemic hurts organizations supporting small businesses

Chambers of Commerce and other business organizations are facing a financial burden, impacting their ability to provide resources to members.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses hard, but it is also hurting the organizations that support those businesses, forcing them to get creative.

When COVID-19 first hit, organizations like Chambers of Commerce jumped into action.

“We needed to get resources to our members,” said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc.

However, many organizations soon found themselves facing financial struggles.

“We weren’t eligible for some of the CARES Act grants, and we weren’t eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program,” said Paula Severson, executive director of the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce.

Severson added that in the absence of the extra federal aid, some small chambers in Wisconsin have had to shut down.

Business organizations like Severson’s and Ilstrup’s are primarily supported by member dues, during a time when small businesses are already struggling.

“A lot of these groups that were funding us, they’re having difficult conversations themselves, and so we need to work with them to figure out the best ways to move forward, even if it’s in a limited capacity,” Ilstrup explained.

Social distancing requirements eliminated other fundraising opportunities.

“We used to run upwards of 100 events live,” Ilstrup said.

Severson said her organization relies on fundraisers and events to help bring in revenue.

“Most of our events have been cancelled, and so we’ve had to look at alternative fundraising sources this year to get by,” she explained.

Severson said at one point, she even cut her salary temporarily.

“I was watching our finances kind of dwindle,” she explained, adding, “I voluntarily reduced my hours for a month just to help with the budget.”

Chambers of Commerce and other organizations are losing resources, but many of their members are banding together to help each other and their organizations.

Kate DeRosa, whose family owns Black Bear Inn in Cottage Grove, said when Severson decided to sell Bucky Books for some extra funds, the restaurant got on board.

“We also have them here to support our chamber,” DeRosa explained.

DeRosa also said she has connected with many more businesses during the pandemic, finding ways to help each other out.

“The competitive nature has gone away, and it’s more like, all hands on deck, we want to make sure everybody in this town survives,” DeRosa described.

For now, Severson and Ilstrup are looking towards 2021, trying to plan for the future despite a lot of uncertainty.

“We’re probably going to come up with three or four different types of budgets. One if we’re able to have events, one if we’re not, one if we have to reduce staff,” Severson explained.

