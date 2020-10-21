Advertisement

Driver crashes into stopped delivery truck in Deerfield, wedged himself underneath

Deputies said the crash caused a delivery truck to also crash into the back of the grain truck.
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A man received serious injuries after driving into the back of a delivery truck Tuesday afternoon and becoming wedged underneath.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a three vehicle crash at 1:00 p.m. on US Highway 12 at Clearview Road in Deerfield.

According to a news release, a grain hauler and delivery truck were both stopped at a temporary stoplight being used for highway construction when a car did not stop or slow down for the traffic. The driver of the car, 48-year-old Michael Mount, then drove into the back of the delivery truck and became wedged underneath.

Fire crews on scene worked for nearly 30 minutes to take Mount out of his car and he was taken to UW Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies continued, saying he will receive citations for allegedly operating after suspension and inattentive driving.

The drivers of the delivery truck and grain truck were both treated at the crash site, but EMS released them.

Highway 12 was closed for about an hour and a half while officials cleared the scene and road of debris.

