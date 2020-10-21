Advertisement

Early season snowstorm breaks multiple records across Wisconsin and Minnesota

Over 8″ of snow fell across parts of the upper Midwest on Tuesday.
By James Parish
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An early season snowstorm pounded parts of the upper Midwest with heavy snow on Tuesday.

A good chunk of Minnesota and central and northern Wisconsin woke up to several inches of snow on the ground Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow missed Madison by about 150 miles.

This snowstorm was one for the record books too. Multiple snowfall records were broken on Tuesday.

Current Snow Depth - Wednesday Morning
Current Snow Depth - Wednesday Morning(WMTV NBC15)

On Tuesday, 7.9″ of snow was recorded in Minneapolis. This is the largest snowfall this early in the season.

Eau Claire recorded 6.9″ of snow. This shattered the record for the snowiest day in October on record. The previous record was 2.0″.

Duluth, MN also recorded 5.8″ of snow, which is now the daily snowfall record for October 20.

Believe it or not, more snow is headed for central and northern Minnesota and norther Wisconsin before the end of the week.

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for parts of the upper Midwest. Another 4-8″ of snow will be possible for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin by the end of the workweek.

Snowfall Potential: Wednesday - Friday
Snowfall Potential: Wednesday - Friday(WMTV NBC15)

Southern Wisconsin will stay on the warm side things, so we’re just going to see rain through Friday.

