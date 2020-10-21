First Alert: Multiple rounds of rain and storms Wednesday night through Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Umbrellas up! Our next big weather maker will bring in multiple rounds of rain and a few storms through the end of the workweek. The best timing of the rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning and late Thursday into Thursday night. This strong storm system will also bring in two big temperature swings.

The rest of Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and quiet. Our rain chances probably won’t start to increase until after 8 p.m. this evening. Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will still be cool for this time of year, but warmer than the last couple of days. Highs temperatures will be near or just above 50 degrees.

A warm front will start to approach the area around midnight on Thursday. This is when scattered showers and a few embedded storms will start to develop along the WI-IL border. The rain will increase from south to north across the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be a on either side of 40 degrees.

Future Radar - Thursday 7 a.m. (WMTV NBC15)

The Thursday morning commute looks wet. Expect widespread rain with a few embedded storms. Falling rain, wet roads and pockets of moderate to heavy rain will slow you down out the door Thursday morning. This round of rain will likely lift north across the area Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. By Thursday afternoon, most of the rain will likely be across our northern counties, if not north of the area. There are still some question marks on how far north the warm front will lift Thursday afternoon. This means there could be a wide range in temperatures Thursday afternoon. Places along the WI-IL border could approach 70 degrees Thursday afternoon, while places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin might only be in the 40s and 50s. Thursday could wind up being a windy day too. Expect an east to southeast wind at around 15 mph.

High Temperatures - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

A trailing cold front will slide southeast across the area late Thursday into Thursday night. This front will likely bring in another round of rain showers and storms Thursday evening into Thursday night. A little rain could linger into Friday morning too. Much colder air will follow the front. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees around midnight on Friday. This is when we will likely record our high temperature on Friday. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees Friday morning and drop into the 40s by the afternoon. The wind will be out of the north at 10-15 mph on Friday.

Future Radar - Friday 12 a.m. (WMTV NBC15)

The rain is really going to add up. Widespread rainfall totals Wednesday night through Friday will likely be between 1-2″.

Rainfall Totals: Wednesday Night - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

The chilly weather is going to stick around for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low to mid 40s, which is well below average for this time of year. Saturday is looking like the better half of the weekend because it will be the drier half. There will be the potential for rain and snow showers on Sunday.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

The start of next week looks chilly. Highs will still only be in the low to mid 40s. There will also be a chance for rain and snow showers at times.

