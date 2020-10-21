First patient admitted to Wisconsin State Fair Park alternate care facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first patient has been admitted Wednesday to the Alternate Care Facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Gov. Evers made the announcement following the Department of Health Services' daily report that indicated the highest single-day COVID-19 death count on record. There were 48 deaths recorded Wednesday.

The governor and DHS urged residents to stay home as much as they can to curb the spread of COVID-19, reduce the strain on health care workers and save lives.

“We are thankful to have this facility available to Wisconsinites and our hospitals, but also saddened that this is where Wisconsin is at today,” said Gov. Evers."Folks, please stay home. Help us protect our communities from this highly-contagious virus and avoid further strain on our hospitals."

The ACF will now begin accepting patients who meet specific clinical criteria from hospital emergency departments, administer the drug Remdesiver and increase its oxygen treatment capability.

DHS will also update the number of patients at the ACF at 2:00 p.m. every day.

CEO of the ACF Deb Standridge said she was thankful that the ACF was able to provide some relief on hospital systems that may be overwhelmed. “Wisconsin health systems are doing all they can to provide quality care to their patients, but hospitals are facing incredible operational challenges as COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the state,” Standridge said.

DHS recorded over 4,000 more people have tested positive for the virus Wednesday, putting the average at 13.8%, up three full percentage points over Tuesday.

