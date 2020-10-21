Advertisement

Grand jury indicts pair for August arsons during protests

Subject #1 walking away holding the gasoline container.
Subject #1 walking away holding the gasoline container.(UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN CRIMINAL COMPLAINT)
By Nick Viviani and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people from Madison have officially been indicted for allegedly setting fire to a pair of commercial buildings in Madison during the civil unrest that erupted in August.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a federal grand jury has formally indicted Anessa Fierro, 27, and Willie Johnson, 45, on two counts each of attempting to damage and destroy by fire the two buildings.

Fierro and Johnson, who both live in Madison, were previously charged in September, however, as U.S. Attorney Scott Blader explained, criminal charges filed by complaint must be presented to the grand jury.

According to the complaints released in September, Fierro and Johnson allegedly broke glass windows and doors of two commercial buildings, poured liquid from a gasoline container inside the buildings and then attempted to ignite the fluid.

Fierro and Johnson then allegedly started a fire successfully at one building and continued to attempt to ignite the liquid in the second building, but then Madison police officers arrived. The second building was reportedly filled with residential apartments, some of which were occupied at the time.

“Arson is not protest, it is a crime that places the entire community at extreme risk,” Blader said at the time. “Those who attempt to terrorize the community through such violent crimes will be vigorously prosecuted by the United States Department of Justice.”

The complaint noted that if Fierro and Johnson are convicted, they will face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Share Your Holidays

NBC15 Share Your Holidays food donation barrels rolling out

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The food donation barrels will be placed in businesses and schools taking part in a food drive.

News

NBC15 Share Your Holidays food barrel roll out

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Local

Indictment returned for Madison man alleged attempt to firebomb City-County building

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A federal grand jury in Wisconsin returned the indictment Wednesday of a Madison man charged with with attempting to damage and destroy the Cit-County building in Madison by setting it on fire.

Coronavirus

UW to test more people, more often next spring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin plans a major increase in on-campus testing starting next semester.

Latest News

Making A Difference

Making a Difference: Newville man works to ensure we remember those who served

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Stofflet and Juliana Tornabene
A Newville man is working to make sure that we remember those who served our nation- men who may be long gone, but never forgotten thanks to his efforts.

Making A Difference

Making a Difference: Newville man works to ensure we remember those who served

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

First patient admitted to Wisconsin State Fair Park alternate care facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The first COVID-19 patient has been admitted Wednesday to the Alternate Care Facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Local

Driver wedged underneath delivery truck in Deerfield crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man received serious injuries after driving into the back of a delivery truck Tuesday afternoon and became wedged underneath.

Coronavirus

Nearly 50 more COVID-19 deaths reported; New cases remain above 4,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Since the pandemic began, DHS has tallied 182,687 total cases, more than 50,000 of which happened in this month alone.

National

Affidavit: Tallahassee woman used tire iron to kill 3-year-old boy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Te’Lea Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning with a private attorney.