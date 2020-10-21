Advertisement

Human remains found in Chippewa Co. may be missing Reedsburg woman

NBC15 Investigates uncovers a potential local connection to a woman’s body discovered in a suitcase
Rosaly ‘Cindy’ Chavarria Rodriguez, 26, was reported missing on July 21, according to Reedsburg police.
Rosaly ‘Cindy’ Chavarria Rodriguez, 26, was reported missing on July 21, according to Reedsburg police.(National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS))
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The victim of a gruesome murder investigation near Eau Claire may be a Reedsburg woman, reported missing for months.

Authorities found the remains near an abandoned barn in Chippewa County last week.

According to a case report obtained by NBC15, the victim had long, black hair, may be named “Rosaly” and wore a shirt that said “Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub.”

Investigators have not made an official connection, but a woman of the same first name—also from Wisconsin Dells—is also missing. The Reedsburg Police Department is handling the “Rosaly ‘Cindy’ Chavarria Rodriguez” case. The 26 year old was reported missing by her ex-husband on July 21.

NBC15 spoke with the Rodriguez’s former coworkers at Sprecher’s and found that she had worked as a pantry cook for about two weeks before she disappeared.

Rodriguez had also worked at the Wilderness Resort, according to another former coworker, and was believed to have returned to her home country of Peru.

Chippewa County officials say they have a person of interest, but he is not yet in custody.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Plane skids off the runway at Central Wisconsin Airport

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Central Wisconsin Airport confirmed Tuesday night that a plane slid off the runway while trying to land.

Local

Beloit PD reports over 10 burglary calls since Friday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Beloit Police are asking for the public’s help after officers took in over ten burglary calls since Friday.

News

Madison City Council unanimously adopts establishment of tiny house village

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Common Council unanimously voted to adopt the establishment and regulation of a tiny house village on the City’s East side during a Tuesday evening meeting.

News

Digging deeper into the Gov. Evers recall effort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday night that Polewczynski posted on Facebook about, “making up information” during news interviews.

Latest News

News

UW Health expert debunks flu myths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
As the weather grows colder and COVID-19 continues to rage on, UW Health experts are debunking persistent myths about the influenza so community members can have the facts necessary to preventing a “twindemic.”

News

Breaking down the Gov. Evers recall effort

Updated: 3 hours ago

Politics

Smaller Wisconsin cities manage first day of in-person absentee voting lines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Sanika Bhargaw
Tuesday marks the first day of in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin and cities across the state said they had been busy all day.

News

Second-highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 reported Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Smaller cities manage in-person absentee voting lines

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cities like Janesville and Dodgeville saw some long lines and long wait times on the first day of early voting.

Coronavirus

Gov. Evers gives update on state funding amid COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers updated the public Tuesday on how funds were allocated from the CARES Act to the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.