Indictment returned for Madison man alleged attempt to firebomb City-County building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal grand jury in Wisconsin indicted a Madison man Wednesday charged with with attempting to damage and destroy the City-County building in Madison by setting it on fire.

Marquon Clark, 26, was charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed on Oct. 5 in the U.S. District Court in Madison. The court noted that federal law requires a criminal charge filed by complaint be presented to a grand jury for indictment.

If Clark is convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

The one-count complaint alleges that Clark threw projectiles through the City-County Building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and then threw a lit roll of paper towels through broken windows. The complaint continues, saying there were over 250 people in the building, including 182 adults and juveniles being held in the jail.

The firebombing resulted in about $105,000 in damages and clean-up costs to the building.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Investigation Team are all investigating this case, which the charge is resulting from.

Attorney Aaron Wegner is handling the prosecution on this case.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.