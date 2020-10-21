La Follette High School senior works to supply eligible student voters with information to register

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For many teens, turning 18 means entering adulthood, more freedom, maybe getting closer to heading off to college or leaving the nest. For Ava Kaminski, the birthday marked a different milestone.

The La Follette High School senior said she had been counting down the days until her 18th birthday so that she could register to vote.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for four years, because I knew that I could vote and I knew that I could make a difference, and I could not wait” Kaminski, who turned 18 in September, said.

Kaminski said that voting is important because it’s one of the simplest ways you can share your voice.

“The government works for you, and if you want them to work for you, you need to put your voice in,” the 18-year-old said. “The government can’t work for you if you don’t do your job, and you don’t vote, and you don’t put in your input. If you don’t do that, the government cannot work for you.”

To encourage fellow students to make their voices heard, Kaminski and a few classmates started La Follette Votes, a group with the goal of getting eligible 18 year old students at La Follette the information they need to vote.

“Our point, our end goal, is to have a program with enough resources and enough information that all seniors leave registered,” she said.

Kaminski has already voted this year, and said her interest in being invested and involved in politics came as a response to the election of President Trump. Kaminski said that while she has her views, the goal of the group is to get students registered, regardless of who they may vote for.

Kaminski said the group has been sharing information on social media, including graphics with information about how to vote safely in person, and how to contact your clerk.

“Over these past four years, I have been watching the world change through social media,” she said. “And as much as people want to say social media is bad and social media is rotting our brains, it has really been a great platform for people to learn about what’s going on, and for people to see what is happening in the world and what things need to be changed.”

While youth voters can be unpredictable, according to Eleanor Neff Powell, Booth Fowler Associate Professor of political science at UW-Madison and a faculty affiliate of the Elections Research Center, they are also intriguing.

“Generally they vote at much lower levels than older voters, but surveys this year suggest young voters are unusually energized, and it looks like their enthusiasm for voting looks to be on par with 2008, which was one of the sort of record years during President Obama’s first election,” Neff Powell said. “It should be much higher, at least according to the surveys, than we’ve seen in 2016 and even in 2018.”

Neff Powell said a reason why younger voters are so engaged this year could be because of the issues.

“It seems like they’re compelled by a number of different issues,” she said. “They’re disproportionately interested in issues related to climate change, and of course things with the economy and the pandemic are on their minds just like everybody else’s, they’re facing virtual schooling and all sorts of job market uncertainty.”

Neff Powell said that young voters often face more hurdles in voting, such as registering for the first time, moving more, and more frequently changing addresses. However, she said this year, surveys show they plan on turning out.

“Harvard does a study of youth voters nationally every year, and this year among 18-29 year olds, about 63% of them say they’re definitely going to be voting this year, which is much higher than past years,” she said. She also noted that older voters are still more likely to vote than young voters.

Neff Powell said if youth voters do head to the polls, they could make an impact.

“If they turn up and vote in the numbers that they’re saying that they’re going to vote on these surveys compared to past years, that’s going to have a potentially big impact on the election,” she said. “They disproportionately lean democratic compared to older voters, and so that could really have a big influence in the election if they do turn out in these record high numbers.”

Kaminski is hoping to have that influence, and make change.

“I can’t be the person that’s going to say, ‘hey, that person’s going to be the change,’ or ‘that person’s going to make the movement happen,’ because if everyone keeps saying that, then nothing’s going to happen,” said Kaminski. “So I feel like it’s my responsibility to use my privilege and my loud voice, because I have a very loud voice, and to use my leadership skills and all the things that make me who I am, to make change.”

