Madison City Council unanimously adopts establishment of tiny house village

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Common Council unanimously voted to adopt the establishment and regulation of a tiny house village on the City’s East side during a Tuesday evening meeting.

The village, at 1901 Aberg Ave., will provide options for those experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic and the coldest months of the year, according to the Common Council Oct. 20 agenda.

Occupy Madison is leading the project, aiming to provide secure transitional housing for the community.

“What you see when people have their own space, they really thrive,” Brenda Konkel, co-president of Occupy Madison, told NBC15.

