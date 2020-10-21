Advertisement

Mayor: Current owner nixes deal for men’s homeless shelter property

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s back to the drawing board for the City of Madison and Dane County’s plan to buy and renovate a property on the the East Side of Madison dedicated to providing homeless men shelter and services to help them get back on their feet.

The Madison Mayor’s Office explained Wednesday that just hours after their announcement of the shelter the previous day, an attorney for the owner of the property told the city he was removing his signature from the Purchase and Sale Agreement with the city.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi were on hand Tuesday to announce the new facility, which is located at 4111 E. Town Blvd., in the shopping center that also houses the Princeton Club and Rogan Shoes.

The Mayor’s Office described the situation as “unexpected and disappointing.” City and county officials plan to move ahead with the project and say they are already scouting new potential locations. In its original announcement, officials noted the E. Town Blvd. location was one of dozens they had considered.

The city and county were slated to pay $1.3 million for the property. They also had planned to spend millions more renovating it. One of the reasons the location was selected, they explained, was it would have been able to be turned into a shelter quickly and offered enough space for other services, many of which have been run out of downtown churches for decades.

