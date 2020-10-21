Advertisement

More Rain is in the Forecast Tonight and Thursday

Milder temperatures are on the way for tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our active weather pattern continues across this part of the country with fast moving weather systems pushing through nearly every other day. Our next system arrives later tonight and tomorrow. This low-pressure system is currently developing over the central Rockies.

By tonight a warm front in association with the low, will push northward toward Wisconsin. Clouds will thicken and rain will become likely after midnight. Rain is expected to continue during the morning with a break in the afternoon. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 60s, but they will occur later than usual-- at around 8:00 p.m.

At that point, the cold front associated with this low will push through and bring another round of rain Thursday night and early Friday. Rain totals will be significant during this two day period.

Significant rainfall is expected overnight into and Thursday morning. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday night into Friday morning.
Significant rainfall is expected overnight into and Thursday morning. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday night into Friday morning.(wmtv weather)

