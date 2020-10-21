More than 100,000 people in Dane Co. have already voted

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not even November and more than 100,000 people in Dane Co. have already cast their ballot for the upcoming election.

New numbers from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, offer a glimpse at how many people have submitted absentee ballots either by mail or in-person. Across the state, more than one million people have mailed in their ballot, while more than 75,000 showed up for the first day of early voting Tuesday.

The nearly 1.1 million ballots cast so far equals 37 percent of the total in the last presidential election.

In Madison alone, nearly 80,000 have voted, 77,285 by mail and 1,821 in person. Even with all of those ballots submitted, more than 25,000 mail-in ballots that have been sent out have not been returned.

Dane Co. Jurisdiction Absentee Applications Ballots Sent Ballots Returned In Person Absentee Madison 105,080 104,817 77,285 1,821 Sun Prairie 13,467 13,450 9,977 869 Fitchburg 11,028 10,999 9,346 511 Middleton 9,885 9,881 7,773 151 Waunakee 6,078 6,072 4,557 319

Rock Co. Jurisdiction Absentee Applications Ballots Sent Ballots Returned In Person Absentee Janesville 17,365 17,342 12,442 653 Beloit 5,806 5,803 3,835 375

