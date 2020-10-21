Advertisement

More than 100,000 people in Dane Co. have already voted

More than 1 million people have voted statewide
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than a million absentee ballots have returned their absentee ballots.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not even November and more than 100,000 people in Dane Co. have already cast their ballot for the upcoming election.

New numbers from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, offer a glimpse at how many people have submitted absentee ballots either by mail or in-person. Across the state, more than one million people have mailed in their ballot, while more than 75,000 showed up for the first day of early voting Tuesday.

The nearly 1.1 million ballots cast so far equals 37 percent of the total in the last presidential election.

In Madison alone, nearly 80,000 have voted, 77,285 by mail and 1,821 in person. Even with all of those ballots submitted, more than 25,000 mail-in ballots that have been sent out have not been returned.

Dane Co. JurisdictionAbsentee ApplicationsBallots SentBallots ReturnedIn Person Absentee
Madison105,080104,81777,2851,821
Sun Prairie13,46713,4509,977869
Fitchburg11,02810,9999,346511
Middleton9,8859,8817,773151
Waunakee6,0786,0724,557319
Rock Co. JurisdictionAbsentee ApplicationsBallots SentBallots ReturnedIn Person Absentee
Janesville17,36517,34212,442653
Beloit5,8065,8033,835375

