MPD: Suspect allegedly throws large rock through convenience store door, steals cigarettes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect allegedly threw a large rock through a glass door early Tuesday morning to break into a convenience store.

The Madison Police Department responded to the incident at 2:20 a.m. at the Kwik Trip at 4741 Lien Road.

MPD reported that the suspect used a large rock to shatter the front glass door, then stole cigarettes. The department believed that the cigarettes were the suspect’s “primary target,” but noted that they were unaware of the number of cartons stolen at this time.

There was no description of the suspect given.

