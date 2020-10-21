NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft touches down and retrieves a sample of an asteroid

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time ever, a NASA spacecraft made contact with an asteroid - one that happens to be ancient and more than 200 million miles from Earth. Known as Bennu, samples of the asteroid could provide scientists with a better understanding of our solar system as it was forming. The asteroid is particularly well-preserved and its contents could offer insight into what was flinging around space as life on Earth was taking shape.

The first images have returned and were unveiled in a briefing on Wednesday. The video shows the OSIRISREx making contact and the gas-blowing. NASA scientists are optimistic that a sufficient sample has been collected. A final report on the measurement of the sample is expected next Monday, Oct. 26.

"Maybe one more time - it's just so cool. I must have watched it about a hundred times last night." - OSIRIS-REx principal investigator Dante Lauretta reveals the first images from the spacecraft's TAG of asteroid Bennu yesterday.

The Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSAIRIS-REx) made contact with Bennu on Tuesday. The spacecraft had been orbiting the asteroid for two years. Shortly before 1 p.m. CDT, OSIRIS-REx broke orbit and extended its 11-foot arm to collect a sample from the asteroid’s surface. After a roughly four-hour, half-mile descent, the arm executed the TAG (touch-and-go) procedure. The process involved a gas firing which blew pieces of the asteroid into glass tubes on either side the collection arm.

NASA says all signs point to a successful mission. However, it’ll be about a week before they know if enough of a sample was collected. The first signs of a successful TAG should show up Wednesday the 21st. Scientists will receive video following the spacecraft’s departure. That will show whether or not the surface of the asteroid was disturbed - signaling a collection was made.

The goal is at least 60 grams - roughly the size of a candy bar. The procedure was done automatically - via pre-programmed commands. If enough sample was collected, the spacecraft will depart Bennu next March. If not, then OSIRIS-REx will make another attempt to collect samples on January 12, 2021.

The spacecraft is scheduled to return to Earth on Sept. 24, 2023.

