Advertisement

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft touches down and retrieves a sample of an asteroid

The mission was a first for the space agency; Samples could return to Earth in 2023.
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.(Source: NASA)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time ever, a NASA spacecraft made contact with an asteroid - one that happens to be ancient and more than 200 million miles from Earth. Known as Bennu, samples of the asteroid could provide scientists with a better understanding of our solar system as it was forming. The asteroid is particularly well-preserved and its contents could offer insight into what was flinging around space as life on Earth was taking shape.

The first images have returned and were unveiled in a briefing on Wednesday. The video shows the OSIRISREx making contact and the gas-blowing. NASA scientists are optimistic that a sufficient sample has been collected. A final report on the measurement of the sample is expected next Monday, Oct. 26.

The Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSAIRIS-REx) made contact with Bennu on Tuesday. The spacecraft had been orbiting the asteroid for two years. Shortly before 1 p.m. CDT, OSIRIS-REx broke orbit and extended its 11-foot arm to collect a sample from the asteroid’s surface. After a roughly four-hour, half-mile descent, the arm executed the TAG (touch-and-go) procedure. The process involved a gas firing which blew pieces of the asteroid into glass tubes on either side the collection arm.

NASA says all signs point to a successful mission. However, it’ll be about a week before they know if enough of a sample was collected. The first signs of a successful TAG should show up Wednesday the 21st. Scientists will receive video following the spacecraft’s departure. That will show whether or not the surface of the asteroid was disturbed - signaling a collection was made.

The goal is at least 60 grams - roughly the size of a candy bar. The procedure was done automatically - via pre-programmed commands. If enough sample was collected, the spacecraft will depart Bennu next March. If not, then OSIRIS-REx will make another attempt to collect samples on January 12, 2021.

The spacecraft is scheduled to return to Earth on Sept. 24, 2023.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Next Big Weather Maker - Two rounds of rain and two big temperature swings

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather Headlines

Early season snowstorm breaks multiple records across Wisconsin and Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By James Parish
Over 8″ of snow fell across parts of the upper Midwest on Tuesday.

Forecast

More Rain is in the Forecast Tonight and Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
More Rain is in the Forecast Tonight and Thursday

Weather Headlines

October turns into SNOW-tober for parts of Wisconsin Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota are under Winter Storm Warnings.

Latest News

News

Active Weather Pattern - Multiple rounds of rain this week

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT

October snowfall

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
Snow-tober may be coming.

Forecast

An Active Weather Pattern for Southern Wisconsin

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
An Active Weather Pattern for Southern Wisconsin

Weather Headlines

FIRST ALERT: Active weather pattern this week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT

Forecast

Chilly Conditions to Start off the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Chilly Conditions to Start off the Week

Weather Headlines

First HARD FREEZE of fall Sunday night

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT