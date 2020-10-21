Advertisement

‘Panicked’ Sen. Ron Johnson touts Trump to Wisconsin leaders

(WEAU)
By Scott Bauer
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A “panicked” Sen. Ron Johnson is urging members of the state chamber of commerce in battleground Wisconsin to vote for President Donald Trump.

The Republican Johnson said Wednesday during a virtual meeting with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that he has been praying for a victory and “the other side is not in love with this country.”

The Republican Johnson says he understands that people in Wisconsin “are not real nuts about a New York street fighter.”

A Democratic Party spokesman called Johnson “Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

More than 100,000 people in Dane Co. have already voted

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
It’s not even November and more than 100,000 people in Dane Co. have already cast their ballot for the upcoming election.

News

Digging deeper into the Gov. Evers recall effort

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday night that Polewczynski posted on Facebook about, “making up information” during news interviews.

Politics

Smaller Wisconsin cities manage first day of in-person absentee voting lines

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Sanika Bhargaw
Tuesday marks the first day of in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin and cities across the state said they had been busy all day.

News

Smaller cities manage in-person absentee voting lines

Updated: 18 hours ago
Cities like Janesville and Dodgeville saw some long lines and long wait times on the first day of early voting.

Latest News

Politics

Outagamie County asks for more time to count absentee ballots due to misprint

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic and WBAY news staff
O’Bright says the error will not impact contests, candidates or referendums. However, this misprint will cause a machine error and the ballot to be rejected.

Local

President Trump brings law enforcement message to Janesville

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw, Michelle Baik and Nick Viviani
With the election just 17 days away, President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail, coming to Janesville as part of a one-day, two-city tour through the upper Midwest.

VOD Recordings

Democrats rally for early votes in Madison

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC News at 6 p.m. Saturday edition

Politics

Senator Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Biden in Madison

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall
On the same day President Donald Trump is set to appear in Janesville, democrats are rallying for early votes in Madison.

News

Janesville leaders criticize Trump’s visit to Janesville, call it a ‘super spreader' event

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The leaders met virtually Saturday morning to give statements on the matter.

Politics

Madison setting up drop boxes for absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
There will be 14 locations in all.