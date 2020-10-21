Advertisement

Plane skids off the runway at Central Wisconsin Airport

By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Airport confirmed Tuesday night that a plane slid off the runway while trying to land.

CWA Manager Brian Grefe tells NewsChannel 7 the plane is stuck in the snow, and crews are working to get everyone on the plane off safely and where they need to be. CWA is still open.

It was an American Airlines flight arriving from Chicago O’Hare.

NewsChannel 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you updates tonight on NewsChannel 7 at 10.

