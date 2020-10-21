Second Harvest rolls out food donation barrels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin is rolling out it’s annual food donation campaign.

The food donation barrels will be placed in businesses and schools taking part in a food drive.

This year there are only about 60 barrels compared to the 250 that have been placed around the community in previous year. Kris Tazelaar with Second Harvest says because many people are working and learning from home they aren’t putting out barrels in those places.

Some businesses are hosting a virtual food drive.

Two Men and a Truck will safely be delivering barrels around the community.

To learn more about Second Harvest, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.