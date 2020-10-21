Advertisement

Second Harvest rolls out food donation barrels

The food donation barrels will be placed in businesses and schools taking part in a food drive.
Second Harvest Food Bank food donation barrels.
Second Harvest Food Bank food donation barrels.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin is rolling out it’s annual food donation campaign.

This year there are only about 60 barrels compared to the 250 that have been placed around the community in previous year. Kris Tazelaar with Second Harvest says because many people are working and learning from home they aren’t putting out barrels in those places.

Some businesses are hosting a virtual food drive.

Two Men and a Truck will safely be delivering barrels around the community.

To learn more about Second Harvest, click HERE.

