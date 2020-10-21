Advertisement

UW to test more people, more often next spring

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin plans a major increase in on-campus testing starting next semester. The university intends on doubling routine testing to twice a week and requiring more students and staff to be tested.

Under the new guidelines, every student who lives on campus, attends any classes, or utilizes campus spaces will need bi-weekly tests, as will all employees working on campus. Previously, the only ones required to take weekly tests were students in residence halls as well as housing and food service workers. Other students and staff members would only be tested when they requested one.

“I am pleased that we will be able to expand our testing in January,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “This will help us identify any students or staff who are ill much more quickly.”

The stricter guidelines come after a rough start to the fall semester. The return to classes brought with it a wave of new cases that not only permeated Dane Co., but several other counties that host a UW System school. At one point in September, the Madison campus took a two-week “pause,” during which it only held online courses, to help get the spread of the virus under control.

When announcing the increased testing, the university lauded its efforts to contain the spread at that time. saying it demonstrated quick detection, isolation and quarantine, contact tracing, and following public health guidelines helped it keep transmission rates low. As part of its commitment to follow health dept. recommendations face masks will be required in all indoor and outdoor spaces.

When students return in January, the hybrid model of instruction currently in place will continue. Courses with 50 or more students will be virtual, while smaller ones that need to meet in-person will do so in larger rooms.

Their return will come after an extended winter break. Classes will resume on January 25, a week later than originally schedule, to make up for the cancellation of spring break. The semester will still end on time, however university officials are still trying to determine of commencement ceremonies will be in-person or virtual - as they were last spring.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Share Your Holidays

NBC15 Share Your Holidays food donation barrels rolling out

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The food donation barrels will be placed in businesses and schools taking part in a food drive.

News

NBC15 Share Your Holidays food barrel roll out

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Local

Indictment returned for Madison man alleged attempt to firebomb City-County building

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A federal grand jury in Wisconsin returned the indictment Wednesday of a Madison man charged with with attempting to damage and destroy the Cit-County building in Madison by setting it on fire.

Crime

Grand jury indicts pair for August arsons during protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani and Juliana Tornabene
Two people from Madison have officially been indicted for allegedly setting fire to a pair of commercial buildings in Madison during the civil unrest that erupted in August.

Latest News

Making A Difference

Making a Difference: Newville man works to ensure we remember those who served

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Stofflet and Juliana Tornabene
A Newville man is working to make sure that we remember those who served our nation- men who may be long gone, but never forgotten thanks to his efforts.

Making A Difference

Making a Difference: Newville man works to ensure we remember those who served

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

First patient admitted to Wisconsin State Fair Park alternate care facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The first COVID-19 patient has been admitted Wednesday to the Alternate Care Facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Local

Driver wedged underneath delivery truck in Deerfield crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man received serious injuries after driving into the back of a delivery truck Tuesday afternoon and became wedged underneath.

Coronavirus

Nearly 50 more COVID-19 deaths reported; New cases remain above 4,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Since the pandemic began, DHS has tallied 182,687 total cases, more than 50,000 of which happened in this month alone.

National

Affidavit: Tallahassee woman used tire iron to kill 3-year-old boy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Te’Lea Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning with a private attorney.