Advertisement

Virtual conference puts focus on moms and mental health

This Maternal Mental Health Conference focuses specifically on issues women of color face in maternal and mental health care.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and a virtual conference this week is aiming to address some of those issues. The second annual 2020 Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference starts on Thursday, Oct. 22.

For organizer Shonita Roach, the issues of maternal health, mental health and infant loss hit close to home. Roach knows the struggles of motherhood firsthand.

“Having my own personal experience with bouts of depression, suicidal ideation and lack of support,” she described.

Roach knows tragedy too. Eighteen years ago, she lost her son at only 21 months old.

“I stood holding my dead son in my hand,” she remembered.

Her personal experience pushed her to start Shades of You, Shades of Me, the organization behind the Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference.

The conference, in its second year, is focused on moms and their mental health, especially on women of color.

“I realized I must not be alone in this conversation,” Roach said.

The goal of the conference is to bring together health workers, policy makers and other advocates to talk about adequate access to maternal care and mental health care.

“The access is very limited when it comes to women of color," Roach explained, adding, “Access to mental health services and how they treat us when we get there.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Black women are five times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women. Black infants are almost three times more likely to die than white infants.

October is National Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month, so today I'm working on a story about maternal and infant...

Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Lisa Peyton-Caire started The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness after seeing those same disparities.

“We struggle to get healthcare providers to listen to us, to treat us as rigorously,” Peyton-Caire explained.

Peyton-Caire is not involved in Roach’s conference, but she supports the goal and said these events are needed.

“It’s powerful and it’s in line with our own philosophy,” she said.

With COVID-19 making health disparities even clearer in 2020, both women said the time is now to tackle these problems.

“It’s not a Black community problem it’s a community issue,” Peyton-Caire said.

Roach continued, “Mental health is on the forefront, maternal health is on the forefront, conversations such as this is on the forefront.”

The Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference starts Thursday, Oct. 22 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 24. Tickets for the full conference or individual sessions can still be purchased here, and recordings of the live streams will be available after.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff: Multi-vehicle crash in Middleton shuts down intersection

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Middleton Wednesday evening.

National

US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
FBI director says despite foreign efforts to interfere with elections, 'you should be confident that your vote counts.'

News

Record number of COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Making a Difference: Newville man works to ensure we remember those who served

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Local

La Follette High School senior works to supply eligible student voters with information to register

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
A La Follette High School senior and her classmates are working to get fellow students the information they need to register to vote.

Latest News

Share Your Holidays

NBC15 Share Your Holidays food donation barrels rolling out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The food donation barrels will be placed in businesses and schools taking part in a food drive.

News

NBC15 Share Your Holidays food barrel roll out

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Indictment returned for Madison man alleged attempt to firebomb City-County building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A federal grand jury in Wisconsin returned the indictment Wednesday of a Madison man charged with with attempting to damage and destroy the Cit-County building in Madison by setting it on fire.

Crime

Grand jury indicts pair for August arsons during protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani and Juliana Tornabene
Two people from Madison have officially been indicted for allegedly setting fire to a pair of commercial buildings in Madison during the civil unrest that erupted in August.

Coronavirus

UW to test more people, more often next spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin plans a major increase in on-campus testing starting next semester.