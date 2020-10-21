Virtual conference puts focus on moms and mental health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and a virtual conference this week is aiming to address some of those issues. The second annual 2020 Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference starts on Thursday, Oct. 22.

For organizer Shonita Roach, the issues of maternal health, mental health and infant loss hit close to home. Roach knows the struggles of motherhood firsthand.

“Having my own personal experience with bouts of depression, suicidal ideation and lack of support,” she described.

Roach knows tragedy too. Eighteen years ago, she lost her son at only 21 months old.

“I stood holding my dead son in my hand,” she remembered.

Her personal experience pushed her to start Shades of You, Shades of Me, the organization behind the Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference.

The conference, in its second year, is focused on moms and their mental health, especially on women of color.

“I realized I must not be alone in this conversation,” Roach said.

The goal of the conference is to bring together health workers, policy makers and other advocates to talk about adequate access to maternal care and mental health care.

“The access is very limited when it comes to women of color," Roach explained, adding, “Access to mental health services and how they treat us when we get there.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Black women are five times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women. Black infants are almost three times more likely to die than white infants.

Lisa Peyton-Caire started The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness after seeing those same disparities.

“We struggle to get healthcare providers to listen to us, to treat us as rigorously,” Peyton-Caire explained.

Peyton-Caire is not involved in Roach’s conference, but she supports the goal and said these events are needed.

“It’s powerful and it’s in line with our own philosophy,” she said.

With COVID-19 making health disparities even clearer in 2020, both women said the time is now to tackle these problems.

“It’s not a Black community problem it’s a community issue,” Peyton-Caire said.

Roach continued, “Mental health is on the forefront, maternal health is on the forefront, conversations such as this is on the forefront.”

The Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference starts Thursday, Oct. 22 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 24. Tickets for the full conference or individual sessions can still be purchased here, and recordings of the live streams will be available after.

