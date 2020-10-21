Advertisement

Volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil

‘We can confirm that all required review processes have been followed’
A volunteer in Brazil's trial of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dies.
A volunteer in Brazil's trial of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dies.(Source: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) – A volunteer in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial has died in Brazil, but the trail will continue.

The announcement comes from Anvisa, Brazil’s health agency.

It wasn’t clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot. About a third of the people in the U.S. version of the trail are injected with a saline placebo.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine, developed with Britain’s Oxford University, is being tested in tens of thousands of volunteers around the world.

“We cannot comment on individual cases in an ongoing trial of the Oxford vaccine as we adhere strictly to medical confidentiality and clinical trial regulations, but we can confirm that all required review processes have been followed,” a statement from the drugmaker said.

Vaccine experts say volunteers in clinical trials can become ill or die for any number of reasons, and they may not be related to the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

