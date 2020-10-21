Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Country USA and Rock USA festivals call it quits

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Two of Wisconsin’s biggest annual music festivals are shutting down for good following COVID-related cancellations this summer.

The company that puts on the 25-year-old Country USA and the 9-year-old Rock USA in Oshkosh said this week it plans to file for bankruptcy.

The events have featured such headliners as Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Ozzy Osbourne in recent years.

Neenah-based Hypervibe canceled this year’s festivals in June. Ticketholders tell WLUK-TV they’ve been trying to get their money back.

Drew Rodgers, of Berlin, filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all ticketholders, but says he isn’t optimistic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

