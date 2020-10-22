Coronavirus cases jump among Wisconsin’s American Indians

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Coronavirus cases among American Indians in Wisconsin have tripled since Sept. 1, dwarfing the growth rate among other races.

Data showed 59 new cases and one additional death among American Indians in Wisconsin as of Wednesday. That raised the total to 2,333 Native Americans testing positive.

Twenty-three American Indians have died due in Wisconsin to COVID-19 this year. Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican tribe, tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the numbers are outrageous.

The numbers in Indian country had been low but started jumping in the fall, when cases started skyrocketing throughout northern Wisconsin.

