DOJ grants $6 million to curb drug use, addiction in Wisconsin

US Department of Justice seal / (MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Justice granted over $6 million to help curb drug abuse and addiction in Wisconsin.

The department’s Office of Justice Programs awarded the grants as part of a more than $341 million total that is going to communities across the country.

US Attorney General William P. Barr said he believes the DOJ’s investment in enforcement, response and treatment will help Americans overcome drug addiction and abuse.

“The addiction crisis has taken an enormous toll on America’s families and communities, eroding public health, threatening public safety and claiming tens of thousands of lives year after year,” Barr said. "Through comprehensive measures taken by this administration, we have been able to curtail the opioid epidemic, but new and powerful drugs are presenting exceptional challenges that we must be prepared to meet.

According to a news release, illegal and illicit drugs have killed 400,000 Americans since the turn of the century. President Trump had declared a public health emergency three years ago over this issue, causing the DOJ to invest money into addressing addiction issues. The grants awarded Thursday are a further investment in those earlier investments.

US attorneys Matthew D. Krueger and Scott C. Blader announced the grants Thursday, and Krueger said he thinks the threats from illicit drugs are continuing to evolve.

“Increasingly, synthetic opioids like fentanyl are mixed with other drugs to create lethal combinations, and methamphetamine use is on the rise,”Krueger said. “These grants underscore the Justice Department’s commitment to help state and local partners to meet this epidemic with prevention, treatment, and enforcement efforts.”

The funding is available from the Office of Justice Programs' Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office for Victims of Crime and Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

Specifically, Rock County will receive $500,000 of the funding.

