Lawsuit filed after Fla. High School Senior’s parking pass revoked for displaying “TRUMP” elephant in truck

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A lawsuit has been filed after a Volusia County High School Senior says his parking pass was revoked for driving to school with a “TRUMP” elephant statue in the bed of his pick-up truck.

According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday, October 22, Tyler Maxwell, an 18-year-old high school senior drove to school with the statue (pictured below) in his truck on September 14.

Tyler Maxwell and the "TRUMP" elephant statue he displayed in his truck. (Goldwater Institute)

The lawsuit filed says Maxwell was asked to meet the assistant principal around 20 minutes into the school day, where they asked him to take the elephant home.

The lawsuit says after school, the principal called Maxwell’s father and warned his son’s parking decal would be revoked if he had the elephant the next day.

On September 15, the lawsuit says Maxwell drove to school with the elephant in his truck, but was stopped before entering the school parking lot and was asked to give up his parking decal.

In a letter to Maxwell’s lawyer, Volusia County School officials said by displaying the “TRUMP” elephant statue, Maxwell violated school board policy.

The letter went on the say that School Board Policy 805 says, “District facilities shall be equally available for use by all political groups or organizations; however, any use of district facilities for political activities shall be subject to and in accordance with the provisions of school board policy regarding facility usage. Under no circumstances shall political posters, signs, banners, or any writing which promotes a political issue, cause position or candidate, be permanently posted in or on school board property. Political posters, etc. may be displayed in or on school board property while the facility is actually being used by a political group. When such use is terminated, all political signage must be removed.”

The letter said, “Because of the political activity in Which Mr. Maxwell engaged occurred on school grounds, during school hours, and appears to give the imprimatur of public endorsement of partisan political positions or a particular candidate, such conduct is in violation of School Board Policy 805 and will not be permitted.”

In the lawsuit filed by Maxwell’s attorneys, they say, “By revoking Plaintiff’s (Maxwell) parking decal and banning his political expression from school grounds, Defendants (School District of Volusia County) have penalized and are continuing to penalize Plaintiff for exercising his freedom of political speech as protected by the First Amendment, which inflicts irreparable injury upon him for purposes of injunctive relief.”

