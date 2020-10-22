Madison police releases surveillance pics from September armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept has released multiple surveillance photos captured during an armed robbery at a convenience store on the city’s West Side.

According to the Madison Police Dept. two suspects held up the BP gas station, in the 6200 block of Schroeder Rd., shortly before 9 p.m., on September 28. The department’s initial report indicated one of them had a black, semi-automatic handgun at the time.

Following the robbery, the suspects took off on foot.

One of them was described as light-skinned Black man with freckles, who stands 5′4″ tall, and is likely in his 30′s or 40′s. He was wearing all black clothing and green gloves at the time.

The the suspect with the gun had darker skin and is also believed to be in his late 30′s or early 40′s, according to police. He was wearing white shoes, black pants, a gray sweatshirt, a black puffy coat, a black stocking hat, and also had on green gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspects (pictured below) is asked to call Madison Area Crime stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

Madison Police Dept. releases surveillance images from an armed robbery of a BP Gas Station on Sept. 28, 2020. (Madison Police Dept.)

