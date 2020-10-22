MPD: Armed man threatened Fitchburg woman after road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg woman reported fearing for her life during a confrontation Wednesday evening that followed her honking at him in traffic minutes earlier.

The victim told investigators she was behind the man at a stoplight near East Towne Mall and when the green arrow had activated, he did not proceed through the intersection. The woman stated she thought he was preoccupied and appeared to be on his phone. After honking repeatedly, she said, he finally got going just as the light turned yellow.

The woman made it through the yellow light and making the left turn, pulled into a nearby gas station. According to police reports, that when the suspect pulled in and parked near her car and stared at her. The woman told investigators she called out, “what’s the problem?” which prompted him to get out and walk her way holding a gun.

The police report indicates he said several things, including, “I will end you,” to her, leaving her frightened and frozen. After several seconds, she says, he got back into his car and left.

The vehicle was described as an older tan sedan that possibly had Illinois plates.

Police said the incident was caught on surveillance camera and a detective is reviewing the case.

