Nearly 95% of Wisconsin counties in “very high” levels of COVID-19 case activity

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is experiencing “very high” levels of COVID-19 case activity Thursday, surpassing more than double the threshold for what is considered “very high” levels.

The Department of Health Services reported a case burden of 760.9 cases per 100,000, noting that anything above 350 is what qualifies as “very high."

On a county level, health officials reported nearly 68 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin, or 95%, are at very high COVID-19 activity levels- with the state still growing over 20%. The remaining four counties, Douglas, Burnett, Polk and Pierce are all at “high” COVID-19 activity levels.

The case levels also showed 30 counties being on a growing trajectory, including Dodge, Dane and Rock County.

The DHS reported 3,413 cases in their daily briefing Thursday, following two-straight days of cases reaching higher than 4,000 each day. Thursday’s new cases bring the total number in the Badger state to 186,100 cases.

Officials also noted during the press briefing that these cases are being spread by people without symptoms.

The state also surpassed 1,700 total deaths, adding 22 new deaths related to COVID-19. On Wednesday, DHS reported 48 new COVID-19-related deaths, marking the all-time high.

