Online hunter education training now available amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deer hunting season using guns is about one month away for Wisconsinites and training courses are looking a little different this year.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering an online safety training course this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class teaches everything future hunters will need to know before they head out into the woods. Students do have to take one field class to get certified.

John King, warden administrator of the Hunter Education Program, said the course fills basic requirements for hunter education and basic knowledge that a hunter will need.

The DNR noted that this temporary change in online-only classes was approved as of Oct. 15 and the courses will run through Dec. 31. Those interested must be 18 years of age. Online-students must pay the approved online vendor fee plus the $10 state-required course fee.

Hunter education volunteer instructors often fall into higher-risk categories for contracting COVID-19, the DNR continued saying that the online option addresses those concerns, as well as issues with limited public facility availability.

Trainees can still sign up for in-person classes if they wish, but the DNR said there are about 60 classes in the state and they are filling up fast. There is also a blended course that couples online learning with required in-person field training.

