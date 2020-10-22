Advertisement

President Trump headed to Waukesha on Saturday

The President will be visiting at 7:00 p.m. in Waukesha at Stein Aircraft Services on 2651 Aviation Drive.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - With less than two weeks to go until the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump will be heading back to Wisconsin this Saturday to host an event.

The President’s campaign announced the president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 7:00 p.m. in Waukesha at Stein Aircraft Services on 2651 Aviation Drive.

The doors will open at 4 p.m. for the public. The campaign noted that attendees of the rally will be checked for their temperature and will be instructed to wear a mask. There will also be access to hand sanitizer.

President Trump visited Janesville last Saturday, about two weeks after his original trip to the city was canceled because he tested positive for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

