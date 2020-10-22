Advertisement

Rock Co. COVID-19 testing site closes early after exceeding limit

Rock Co. to open weekly COVID-19 testing site
Rock Co. to open weekly COVID-19 testing site
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 testing site at Blackhawk Technical College closed early Thursday after going over their limit in test kits.

A spokesperson for the college explained the maximum number of tests that can be done per day is 300. Due to the high demand, the Wisconsin National Guard performed 900 tests within the first two days of testing, which is 300 more than they originally planned for.

Testing will resume at the testing site at Blackhawk Technical College’s Central Campus in Janesville at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Rock County Public Health Department and Rock County Emergency Management announced teaming up with the college and National Guard Monday to make the drive-thru testing site, less than one week after Rock County’s lone testing center closed.

The site is open weekly from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6004 South County Highway G. The last day of testing will be Dec. 10.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Nearly 95% of Wisconsin counties in “very high” levels of COVID-19 case activity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Health officials noted in Gov. Tony Evers' COVID-19 briefing Thursday that 68 of the 72 counties in the state are at very high COVID-19 activity levels, with the remaining four being at “high” activity levels.

Local

President Trump headed to Waukesha on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
President Trump will be heading back to Wisconsin this Saturday.

National

Lawsuit filed after Fla. High School Senior’s parking pass revoked for displaying “TRUMP” elephant in truck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A lawsuit has been filed after a Volusia County High School Senior says his parking pass was revoked for driving to school with a “TRUMP” elephant statue in the bed of his pick-up truck.

State

Waupaca man accused of killing man over stolen reptiles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin man accused of killing a young man in a dispute over stolen reptiles has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Latest News

Politics

Storm washes out early voting Thursday at 5 Madison locations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Heavy rains Thursday morning have forced Madison election officials to close half of its early voting locations for the day.

Local

Coronavirus cases jump among Wisconsin’s American Indians

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The numbers in Indian country had been low but started jumping in the fall, when cases started skyrocketing throughout northern Wisconsin.

News

Two men charged with tearing down Wisconsin Capitol statues

Updated: 7 hours ago
Two more people charged for allegedly helping tear down two statues in June.

Forecast

Very Wet Conditions Over the Next 24 Hours

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very Wet Conditions Over the Next 24 Hours

News

Support family-owned businesses on Park Street

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Many small shops in Madison have a rich history that spans several generations.

Local

Pope’s support of same-sex civil unions spreads to Madison area

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A historic message from the Vatican supporting same-sex civil unions is spreading to Catholics all over the world, including the Madison area.