Rock Co. COVID-19 testing site closes early after exceeding limit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 testing site at Blackhawk Technical College closed early Thursday after going over their limit in test kits.

A spokesperson for the college explained the maximum number of tests that can be done per day is 300. Due to the high demand, the Wisconsin National Guard performed 900 tests within the first two days of testing, which is 300 more than they originally planned for.

Testing will resume at the testing site at Blackhawk Technical College’s Central Campus in Janesville at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Rock County Public Health Department and Rock County Emergency Management announced teaming up with the college and National Guard Monday to make the drive-thru testing site, less than one week after Rock County’s lone testing center closed.

The site is open weekly from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 6004 South County Highway G. The last day of testing will be Dec. 10.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.