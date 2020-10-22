Sheriff: Multi-vehicle crash in Middleton shuts down intersection

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Middleton Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on US HWY 14 and Wayside Rd around 6:51 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office does not know yet whether anyone is injured.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation notification reported the crash happened near McFarland, however, the Sheriff’s Office clarified it happened in Middleton. The Middleton Police Department were originally dispatched in order to control traffic around the area but are no longer responding, according to Middleton PD.

WisDot estimates all east and westbound lanes on US 14 from Twin Valley Rd. to Wayside Rd. will be closed for over two hours.

NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.