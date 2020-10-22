Advertisement

Sheriff: Multi-vehicle crash in Middleton shuts down intersection

(MGN Image)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Middleton Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on US HWY 14 and Wayside Rd around 6:51 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office does not know yet whether anyone is injured.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation notification reported the crash happened near McFarland, however, the Sheriff’s Office clarified it happened in Middleton. The Middleton Police Department were originally dispatched in order to control traffic around the area but are no longer responding, according to Middleton PD.

WisDot estimates all east and westbound lanes on US 14 from Twin Valley Rd. to Wayside Rd. will be closed for over two hours.

NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Wisconsin man sentenced to 27 years for sex trafficking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Wisconsin man accused of forcing women into working as prostitutes has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.

Environment

Online hunter education training now available amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Deer hunting season using guns is about one month away for Wisconsinites and training courses are looking a little different this year.

National

US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
FBI director says despite foreign efforts to interfere with elections, 'you should be confident that your vote counts.'

News

Record number of COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Making a Difference: Newville man works to ensure we remember those who served

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

La Follette High School senior works to supply eligible student voters with information to register

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
A La Follette High School senior and her classmates are working to get fellow students the information they need to register to vote.

News

La Follette High School senior works to supply eligible student voters with information to register

Updated: 2 hours ago

Share Your Holidays

NBC15 Share Your Holidays food donation barrels rolling out

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The food donation barrels will be placed in businesses and schools taking part in a food drive.

News

NBC15 Share Your Holidays food barrel roll out

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Indictment returned for Madison man alleged attempt to firebomb City-County building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A federal grand jury in Wisconsin returned the indictment Wednesday of a Madison man charged with with attempting to damage and destroy the Cit-County building in Madison by setting it on fire.