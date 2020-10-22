Six teens charged for illegally hunting in Potosi

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Six teens broke several hunting laws in Grant County, according to prosecuters.

The court filed charges on Oct. 15, but the activity took place between July of 2019 and Feb. of 2020 in Potosi, Wis.

All of the suspects have been charged with illegally hunting deer and some smaller animals.

“When we talk to the majority of our hunters, they say, ‘that person deserves what’s coming to them.’” Jon King, Wisconsin DNR Warden Administrator of Hunter Education Safety said.

Court documents show the teenagers are charged for hunting out of season in Potosi, Wis. Three of them face additional charges of mistreatment of animals, for cutting a deer’s head off. These offenses could add up to tens of thousands of dollars.

King said this is a lesson to all hunters.

“There are different penalties based on the species,” King said

Smaller game like raccoons cost around $300-$500 dollars for each violation, however, one deer can cost upwards of $3,000.

“Wisconsin does have the ability to confiscate the equipment used while poaching, so that could result in the ammunition the firearm, the spotting light, the cross bow,” King said.

In serious cases, the court has the option to take vehicles away as well. The DNR said it all comes down to respect for the animals and for fellow hunters.

“When someone goes out and harvests animals they can’t hunt or during closed season, that’s a theft on a responsible hunter, that’s an opportunity they missed,” King said.

Additionally, every animal a hunter harvests and does not register could cost them $300 dollars in fines.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, failure to register an animal and hunting with an improper license were the third and fourth highest number of violations by hunters in 2019.

Wisconsin DNR shows hunting violations for 2019 (Wisconsin DNR)

