Storm washes out early voting Thursday at 5 Madison locations
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy rains Thursday morning have forced Madison election officials to close half of its early voting locations for the day.
At the locations that are still open, all voting has been moved indoors, although people may still have to wait outside. Curbside voting, too, has been scratched, except for voters who cannot make it into the facility because of age, illness, or disability.
OPEN THURSDAY
|Location
|Address
|City Clerk’s Office
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|UW Madison Memorial Union
|11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Hawthorne Library
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Pinney Library
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Meadowridge Library
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
CLOSED THURSDAY
|Location
|Madison College
|Sequoya Library
|Goodman Library
|Lakeview Library
|Alisha Ashman Library
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.