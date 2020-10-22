Advertisement

Storm washes out early voting Thursday at 5 Madison locations

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy rains Thursday morning have forced Madison election officials to close half of its early voting locations for the day.

At the locations that are still open, all voting has been moved indoors, although people may still have to wait outside. Curbside voting, too, has been scratched, except for voters who cannot make it into the facility because of age, illness, or disability.

OPEN THURSDAY

LocationAddress
City Clerk’s Office8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
UW Madison Memorial Union11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Hawthorne Library12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Pinney Library12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Meadowridge Library12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

CLOSED THURSDAY

Location
Madison College
Sequoya Library
Goodman Library
Lakeview Library
Alisha Ashman Library

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

