Storm washes out early voting Thursday at 5 Madison locations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy rains Thursday morning have forced Madison election officials to close half of its early voting locations for the day.

At the locations that are still open, all voting has been moved indoors, although people may still have to wait outside. Curbside voting, too, has been scratched, except for voters who cannot make it into the facility because of age, illness, or disability.

OPEN THURSDAY

Location Address City Clerk’s Office 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. UW Madison Memorial Union 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Hawthorne Library 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Pinney Library 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Meadowridge Library 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

CLOSED THURSDAY

Location Madison College Sequoya Library Goodman Library Lakeview Library Alisha Ashman Library

